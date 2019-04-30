WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A mother in Waterbury is dead and police have charged her boyfriend with murder.
Luisito Dejesus, 33, has been arrested following the death of 33-year-old Nathalie Feliciano.
He was officially charged with murder on Tuesday.
According to the victim's family, Feliciano was at a family party at a home on Edin Avenue Sunday night when she stepped outside to speak with her boyfriend.
The family called the couple's relationship "toxic" and warned her not to go outside.
They said the next thing they knew, Feliciano was bleeding to death in the driveway.
Police said she had been shot in the face.
“No arguing, no noise," said Jasmin Rodriguez, the victim's sister-in-law. "That’s what’s playing in our heads. We didn’t hear noise, nothing.”
The family said Feliciano and DeJesus had only been dating for six months.
Twelve hours later, police said he led them on a high speed pursuit through Hartford and West Hartford.
Channel 3 obtained a radio transmission between officers from when DeJesus was spotted in Hartford.
“He’s still heading south towards Capen street, right there," an officer reported. "In fact, he’s going the wrong way on Judson Street."
DeJesus was eventually captured and arrested.
He was also wanted in a pistol whipping and armed robbery that happened the night of the homicide on Baldwin Street.
On Tuesday, DeJesus was placed on a $3 million bond.
In addition to murder, he's also being charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, illegal carrying of pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle.
Police said they continued to question him not only about the robbery, but about what happened after he showed up to the party in Waterbury.
Regarding the robbery, he's being charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree assault, first-degree threatening, and more.
Feliciano left behind a 16-year-old son, her family said.
