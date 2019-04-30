WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A mother in Waterbury is dead and police are calling her boyfriend a person of interest.
Luisito Dejesus, 33, is the person of interest in the death of 33-year-old Nathalie Feliciano.
According to the victim's family, Feliciano was at a family party at a home on Edin Avenue Sunday night when she stepped outside to speak with her boyfriend.
The family called the couple's relationship "toxic" and warned her not to go outside.
They said the next thing they knew, Feliciano was bleeding to death in the driveway.
“No arguing, no noise," said Jasmin Rodriguez, the victim's sister-in-law. "That’s what’s playing in our heads. We didn’t hear noise, nothing.”
The family said Feliciano and DeJesus had only been dating for six months.
Twelve hours later, police said he led them on a high speed pursuit after pistol-whipping and robbing someone at gunpoint.
Channel 3 obtained a radio transmission between officers from when DeJesus was spotted in Hartford.
“He’s still heading south towards Capen street, right there," an officer reported. "In fact, he’s going the wrong way on Judson Street.”
DeJesus was eventually captured and arrested.
Police said they continue to question him not only about the robbery, but about what happened after he showed up to the party in Waterbury.
Feliciano left behind a 16-year-old son, her family said.
