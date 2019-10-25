NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The Boys & Girls Club of New Haven is set to remain open after all.
A news conference happened at 1:30 p.m. in New Haven on Friday.
The club announced this week that it would be shutting its doors at the end of the day on Friday.
While it was a difficult decision, the program was reportedly shutting down due to what was described as “financial uncertainty and limited resources.”
On Thursday, the city announced that the school district and the Housing Authority had come up with a plan to create an after-school program for the children who currently go to the club.
Friday morning, Mayor Toni Harp said that plan was taken a step further, and the club is set to remain open.
Stay with Ch. 3 for the latest on this developing story.
