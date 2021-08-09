BOZRAH, CT (WFSB) - Friends, family, and coworkers are in mourning after a local first selectman passed away.
The Bozrah Board of Selectmen announced that the town's First Selectman, Carl Zorn, had passed away Monday morning after a lengthy battle with a "relentless and unforgiving disease".
Further details surrounding Zorn's passing weren't immediately available.
In a statement, the Board of Selectmen said:
"He went into the diagnosis knowing what the eventual outcome was going to be with grace and dignity and never lost his optimism and sense of dedication to the town. He was actively involved in the affairs of the town right up to the end and always had the town's best interest in mind, even on the bad days. He often said that one of his greatest honors was to serve Bozrah as its First Selectman. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him and had the opportunity to work with him. We ask that he and his family be kept in your thoughts and prayers."
The Board of Selectmen are asking that all flags in town be lowered to half staff until Zorn's funeral.
Funeral arrangements haven't been divulged yet.
