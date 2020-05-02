WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Bradley International Airport announced on Sunday that some of their airline partners will require passengers to wear face masks or face coverings.
For some airlines, it goes into effect as early as Monday.
In some cases, a mask will be available for you if you forget your own.
Not as many people are traveling, but it's all about slowing the spread.
Bradley International Airport is eerily still.
There is no mad dash to the baggage claim.
The escalator is uncrowded.
The flight board explains the scene unfolding at so many airports.
It's a casualty of the novel coronavirus.
The International Air Transport Association projects domestic airlines will be hit with a $21 billion loss this year.
Tonight, the few passengers we met traveling through the airport are essential workers.
"They're just like this. They're dead," said Eli Israel.
Eli travels the country to work at nuclear power plants. He welcomes the mandate to wear masks on planes.
"I think they took an extra step to try to prevent the outbreak of the [coronavirus]. I think it will help a lot," he said.
"Oh, it’s good. It’s one of the better things you can do, washing your hands, wearing a mask," said Jihad Furquan.
Jihad works in telecommunications. He's ahead of the game by already donning his mask.
Starting Monday, Jet Blue and Delta Airlines will require passengers to wear masks or face coverings.
The goal: mitigating the spread during travel.
The airlines include:
- Delta Airlines, starting May 4
- Jet Blue, starting May 4
- Frontier Airlines, starting May 8
- American Airlines, starting May 11
- Southwest, starting May 11
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.