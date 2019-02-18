WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks opened Monday, but with reports of several flight cancellations and delays.
Bradley’s public information officer Alisa Sisic said crews continue to work to remove snow to keep flights coming and going.
"We are continuing to see a small number of delays but anticipate that our airline partners will resume their regular schedules by late [Monday] afternoon," Sisic said.
She recommended that passengers check the status of their flight with their airline.
To view the entire list of cancellations and to stay up to date, click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.