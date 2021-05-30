WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The rainy weather isn't stopping people from traveling this weekend.
This morning, hundreds boarded planes at Bradley International Airport and many others took to the streets for road trips.
Today is the day two best friends have been waiting for after more than a year, a Disney trip that, because of COVID, couldn't happen until now.
"We have been buying things for like a year and a half now. We are super excited. I have never been on a plane either," Elizabeth Hawkins tells us.
"A lot of firsts for her," stated Leila Hyde.
"You have been there like 12 times?" asked Hawkins.
"Yes, I've been a lot of times," Hyde explained.
"So we are excited, yeah," Hawkins says.
As for Margarita Chapman, this weekend was the perfect time to head home to Florida.
Margarita was in the state to mourn and heal with her sisters after her mom's passing.
"Its a bit confusing with the vaccine. I am going to choose to wear my mask, but you forget sometimes. You get out your car, to the store, and you have to come back to get the mask," said Chapman.
People tell us for the most part, travelling was smooth, but as Margarita mentioned, she had to be reminded masks were required inside airports.
Despite some restrictions and the virus being active, more than 37 million people are expected to travel fifty miles or more from their home, according to AAA.
Just today at Bradley, people flew to Cancun and Puerto Rico.
For airlines, like Breeze Airways now at Bradley, this weekend is expected to be a money making first holiday for them.
"There is a demand. The vaccines are out there. People can get them. I have been to many cities. I was in Charleston last week. Orlando, Tampa, people are back at it. They are anxious to return to normal life, so I think the timing couldn't be better given what we have all been through," David Neelman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, stated.
For some families we spoke to, they were uncomfortable getting on a plane so soon, because of COVID-19, so they decided to travel by car.
"We are staying away from air travel. We are all vaccinated, but as you can see, we are still wearing the mask, staying away from air travel, and just being on the road," New Jersey resident Anant Anaryan added.
Anant is driving through Connecticut from New Jersey to New Hampshire for his daughter's college visit and despite the weather, they are making sure this Memorial day weekend isn't wasted.
