WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Travelers heading to and from Bradley International Airport will soon be able to get tested on site for the coronavirus.
The airport said it is partnering with a Connecticut-based lab to launch the testing site.
More information will be unveiled during a news conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
State treasurer Shawn Wooden and Connecticut Airport Authority officials are expected to talk about the testing.
Currently, travelers who come to Connecticut from a state with a high infection rate can skip a required two week quarantine if they produce a negative test.
Tuesday, the state of Colorado was added to Connecticut's travel advisory list. Arizona and Virginia were removed.
