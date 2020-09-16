WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - On-site COVID-19 testing for passengers is a possibility at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
It would go with changes already underway as part of Connecticut’s travel advisory.
The airport is looking into setting up a testing site either in a terminal or a parking lot.
The Connecticut Airport Authority said Bradley has a relationship with a coronavirus testing lab, but wants to make sure it has "appropriate resources" needed before setting up on-site testing.
Passengers at the airport Wednesday morning told Channel 3 that they think it's a good idea.
"As long as the turnaround on the test would be relatively quickly and right away, I’d be a little more comfortable traveling too," said Michael Osgood, a traveler at Bradley.
"I think it's a great idea for people who kind of travel for shorter periods of time and don't have time to quarantine for fourteen days necessarily," said Greer Davis, also a traveler at Bradley.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut will allow travelers coming from states with high infection rates to skip the 14-day quarantine, but only if they have a negative COVID test within three days of arriving in the state.
The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a ten percent or higher positivity rate over a seven day rolling average.
Over the summer, the state started requiring travelers to fill out on online form so the state can track where and how they are going to quarantine.
A fine of $1,000 could be issued to those that violate the quarantine.
People can now be fined $100 for not wearing a mask.
Lamont signed that executive order last night.
The travel advisory updates take effect on Sept. 18.
