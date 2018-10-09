WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Big accolades for Bradley International Airport, as it was named the third best airport in the country.
Travel company Condé Nast, released the findings as part of their annual readers' choice awards.
Bradley received high marks for everything from its ample parking to its restaurant and bar options.
The ratings were bases on millions of traveler comments and ratings.
Indianapolis International Airport was ranked number one.
In a statement, Gov. Dannel Malloy said “A modern, efficient transportation system is critical to growing our economy, attracting business, and increasing job growth for Connecticut residents. Several years ago, we created the Connecticut Airport Authority to free Bradley International Airport from the bureaucracy that has hamstrung the airport in the past and bring a renewed focus that will help make it more attractive to new routes, new airlines, and new ways to increase our state’s economic viability – and those efforts are being internationally recognized. They are in very large part due to the leadership of the Airport Authority, and I want to thank and recognize each of them for their efforts and the success they’ve achieved to date. For the foreseeable future, our state must continue to utilize Bradley as a magnet for economic activity. With the many improvements that we have seen at the airport over these last few years, there have never been more convenient travel options in the New England region, and Bradley is being recognized by many as being faster and far less stressful than other nearby options.”
Hello? Couldn't they have included number two?
