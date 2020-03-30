WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – The skies may be friendly, but not many are flying them.
Airports remain open, but lots of flights are canceled due to COVID-19, which is also having an impact on businesses around airports.
The terminal at Bradley Airport was pretty empty on Monday and the only people that were there were those who work there.
“It’s pretty much like the end of the world movie. Sometimes you could go to the airport and you’re the only one there it seems like,” said Kevin Cortner, a passenger.
The airport was deserted, and Kevin Cortner says only a handful of people were on his flight from Indiana.
COVID-19 has been bad for the airlines. The stimulus package passed by Congress last week will provide $10 billion for airports.
The businesses around the airport are also feeling the impact. Car rental companies near Bradley are now close and some of the private parking lots are also shut down.
A local hotel owner said they’re looking to the federal government and state for help.
“Right now, we are seeing about a 90 percent drop in passenger traffic at the airport,” said Kevin Dillon, CT Airport Authority.
Kevin Dillon, the executive director for the Connecticut Airport Authority says travel for the most part is mainly essential right now and revenue coming into the airport has been greatly reduced.
“Bradley Airport is a self-supporting airport, so we rely on those revenues and it does put a bit of a strain on those revenues,” Dillon said.
However, Dillon says they have a reserve, about a year and a half’s worth.
The only thing that hasn’t been affected at Bradley is the cargo business. It’s grown over the years with companies like Amazon moving goods in and out of the airport.
