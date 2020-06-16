WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- As Bradley International Airport prepares for the return of more passengers following the coronavirus pandemic, it is rolling out a new readiness and safety program.
Airport officials announced the BDL Cares program on Tuesday morning, which includes a list of guidelines passengers will need to follow, as well as outlining what the airport is doing to keep passengers safe.
“Our number one priority is always the well-being of our passengers and the entire Bradley International Airport community,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “With that in mind, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we implemented additional cleaning and sanitization protocols to prevent the spread of germs at Bradley International Airport. Now that we are starting to anticipate the gradual return of passengers, we are taking it a step further with the implementation of this comprehensive program to include additional cleaning, physical distancing procedures, and other measures intended to keep everyone safe. While our passengers will find a different type of journey through the airport, they will still be welcomed back to the same caring Bradley experience they know and they can be confident that we are doing everything we can to ensure everyone’s safety.”
As part of the new “BDLCares” readiness and safety program, passengers who are considering traveling in the near future can expect to see the following changes to facilities and operations:
- Face Coverings – All passengers, visitors and employees are required to wear face coverings while at Bradley International Airport in accordance with CDC age and medical guidelines. For more information about CDC guidelines, please click here.
- Additional Cleaning – The airport has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitization efforts in all high-traffic and high-touchpoint areas.
- Addition of Hand Sanitizer Stations – Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the terminal to make them readily accessible for passengers.
- Introduction of “Physical Distancing” Signage – To remind everyone to keep a safe physical distance from other individuals, the airport has installed floor markings and other graphics throughout the terminal.
- Plexiglass Shields – As a further precaution, plastic shields are being installed at high passenger interaction points throughout the terminal.
- New Measures at our Restaurants & Shops – Our sit-down restaurants are preparing to reopen gradually with modified seating and added cleaning protocols. Take-out options continue to be available with new physical distancing and protective measures in place.
- New Overhead Announcements – A new message has been added to remind passengers to maintain a safe physical distance.
- New Airline Procedures – Our airline partners have also been adjusting their operations. They are now requiring face coverings to be worn and they have also implemented added cleaning protocols at their ticket counters, gate areas and onboard the aircraft.
- Updates to TSA Procedures – The TSA is allowing a liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice. Passengers can expect that these containers will need to be screened separately. The TSA is also allowing passengers to wear face coverings during the screening process, however, passengers are advised that they may need to briefly remove the face covering for identification purposes.
- Dedicated Digital Signage – Messaging on our digital monitors has been adjusted to feature safe traveling tips.
As everyone’s safety is a shared responsibility, passengers are also encouraged to do their part to keep themselves and the airport community safe. Specifically, passengers are encouraged to:
- Follow CDC guidelines for best practices to stay healthy when traveling. For more info, click here.
- Bring a face covering.
- Contact their airline to confirm the status of their flight and any potential changes before coming to the airport.
- When possible, use the mobile boarding pass option for their travels.
- Consider bringing hand sanitizer while traveling.
- Consider having family and friends wait in our free cell phone parking lot and meet at the curb once ready to be picked-up, instead of going inside the terminal.
For more information on BDL Cares, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.