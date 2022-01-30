(WFSB) – Bradley International Airport remains open with 30% of its flights being canceled.
Many flights were originally canceled due to Winter Storm Bobby on Saturday.
Now the Connecticut Airport Authority says they have reopened with 30% of Sunday’s flights still canceled.
Officials say most of the canceled flights were morning flights.
The Connecticut Airport Authority says passengers scheduled to travel Sunday are advised to contact their airline to confirm the status of their flight.
Officials say they expect airline operations will be back to full operations by Monday.
