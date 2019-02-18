WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks is open Monday morning, but reports several flight cancellations and delays.
The following flights departing from Bradley are canceled:
• American Airlines 5427 to Washington
• American Airlines 1952 to Philadelphia
• Air Canada 8019 to Toronto
• United Airlines 8103 to Toronto
• American Airlines 2729 to Dallas-Forth Worth
• American Airlines 1690 to Charlotte
Bradley’s public information officer Alisa Sisic said crews are removing snow to keep flights coming and going.
There are some delays and it is recommended for passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline.
To view the entire list of cancellations and to stay up to date, click here
