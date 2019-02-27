WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Bradley International Airport continues to soar.
The number of people flying climbed for the sixth consecutive year.
The Connecticut Airport Authority announced on Wednesday that the Windsor Locks airport served 6.7 million passengers domestically and internationally last year.
That is up 3.6 percent.
“We’re pleased to see the continued growth at Bradley International Airport,” CAA Board Chairman Thomas (Tony) Sheridan said in a press release. “This positive trend is truly a reflection of the CAA’s commitment to drive initiatives that not only benefit our passengers, but also further enhance Bradley Airport’s role as an economic engine for the state.”
The CAA said Bradley is New England’s second-largest airport after Boston’s Logan International Airport.
- 2013 – 5,420,853 passengers (+ 1.4 %)
- 2014 – 5,875,801 passengers (+ 8.4 %)
- 2015 – 5,933,808 passengers (+ 1.0 %)
- 2016 – 6,060,943 passengers (+ 2.1 %)
- 2017 – 6,436,407 passengers (+ 6.2 %)
- 2018 – 6,668,198 passengers (+ 3.6 %)
