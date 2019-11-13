WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A special ceremony was held on Wednesday to honor the airport staff who helped with rescue efforts following the tragic B-17 plane crash last month
Back on Oct. 2, that B-17 crashed into a de-icing facility at the airport, killing seven people, and injuring six others.
On Wednesday, state officials had the chance to recognize those who jumped into action to pull victims from the burning wreckage.
“I'm told that you were there within two minutes, I was told you had the fire out within five minutes, and I know that you saved lives,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The investigation into what brought down that B-17 is still underway.
