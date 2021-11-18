WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Thanksgiving Day is a week from Thursday, which means the holiday travel rush is fast approaching.

AAA predicted that 2.5 million people will be on the move over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Big travel hubs, including Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, have been preparing for the increase in traffic.

Thursday, the airport said it will give its holiday travel forecast specifically tailored to people coming through Bradley.

With AAA expecting travel to return to pre-pandemic numbers, the airport may be much more crowded this year.

No matter how far away people plan to roam, Bradley Airport said it wants travelers to be prepared for the holiday travel rush.

Airport representatives are expected to highlight which days are expected to be the busiest in Windsor Locks.

They also plan to provide safety information for those who may be travelling for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

AAA said this year, only 8 percent of people are concerned about the risk of COVID-19 while traveling compared to 40 percent who were nervous last year.

The club predicted that 285,000 New Englanders will fly next week.

Across the country, staffing shortages and possible flight cancellations could pose challenges to airlines.

"We're seeing a lot of scrambling by the airlines and it's going to continue heading into the holiday season,” said Willis Orlando, senior product operations specialist, Scott’s Cheap Flights.

CT residents impacted by high gas prices Rising gas prices are putting a strain on families as the holidays approach, many of them told Channel 3.

Meanwhile, 87 percent of New Englanders expected to get to their destination by car.

For those travelers, AAA had some age-old advice.

“Leave early,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If you can leave Wednesday before noon, that's great. Or one of the best travel days and if you're only going kind of a close, leave Thanksgiving morning."

AAA expected road travel numbers to come close, but not exceed record-breaking figures set in 2019.