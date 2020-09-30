WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Travelers heading to and from Bradley International Airport will soon be able to get tested on site for the coronavirus.
The airport said it is partnering with a Connecticut-based lab Genesys Diagnostics to launch the testing site.
Travelers must show a copy of their flight to the airport to prove they’re either arriving or departing on the day of testing.
Results are available within 24 hours of testing, but travelers will still need to quarantine until results come back negative.
RELATED: Bradley Airport exploring the idea of having on-site COVID testing
Currently, travelers who come to Connecticut from a state with a high infection rate can skip a required two week quarantine if they produce a negative test.
The new testing site at Bradley is being touted as one of the first in the country to be located in an airport terminal.
Since March, the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) said it realized it needed to do things to instill confidence in flying, rolling out health guidelines and initiatives.
“The announcement of a COVID testing site here at the airport is the next logical step to give passengers a sense of safety and convenience,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.
The CAA reports air travel is still down between 75 and 80 percent. It is hoping the site will boost passenger numbers.
State leaders say the launch shows how the economy’s health and public health go hand-in-hand.
The state treasurer says he’s focused on economic viability and growth while sustaining them for the long term.
“Bradley International Airport is an incredible piece of our future economic growth,” said State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden.
RELATED: Colorado added to CT's travel advisory list, two states removed
Tuesday, the state of Colorado was added to Connecticut's travel advisory list. Arizona and Virginia were removed.
The airport is encouraging people to pre-register before testing, which can be done by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.