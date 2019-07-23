WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Bradley International Airport has announced new, nonstop service to Miami.
The service will be through Frontier Airlines.
“We very much welcome Frontier Airlines’ expansion at Bradley International Airport and the addition of their nonstop service to Miami,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.
The service to Miami will begin on November 14 and will be a seasonal flight and will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
Frontier also operates flights to Denver, Orlando, and Releigh-Durham out of Bradley International Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.