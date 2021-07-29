WINDSOR LOCKS, Ct. (WFSB) - The Bradley International Airport announced on July 29, that they are launching nonstop services to Columbus, Norfolk, and Pittsburgh with Breeze Airways.
“We are incredibly honored to have welcomed Breeze Airways to Bradley International Airport this spring and to now have all four of its new nonstop routes officially launched,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “All four destinations are new destinations, offering affordable access and added convenience for our passenger base. I thank Breeze Airways for recognizing Bradley International Airport’s vitality in their inaugural network and look forward to strengthening our promising partnership.”
The new nonstops will operate on a single-class Embraer aircraft, with a two-by-two seat configuration, as follows:
- Columbus
- Operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays
- BDL to CMH: 11 AM (Departure) – 12:40 PM (Arrival)
- CMH to BDL: 9:10 AM (Arrival) – 10:45 AM (Arrival)
- Norfolk
- Operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays
- BDL to ORF: 5:35 PM (Departure) – 7:05 PM (Arrival)
- ORF to BDL: 3:35 PM (Departure) – 5:00 PM (Arrival)
- Pittsburgh
- Operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays
- BDL to PIT: 7:10 PM (Departure) – 8:40 PM (Arrival)
- PIT to BDL: 8:50 AM (Departure) – 10:15 AM (Arrival)
