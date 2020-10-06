WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Bradley International Airport has been ranked the 8th best airport in the country by Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
More than 715,000 readers submitted responses, rating their travel experiences at airports around the world.
“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler. “The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”
Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority said the award is a "tremendous honor," especially during a challenging year for the travel industry.
“We thank the travel community for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley International Airport and for underscoring the value of traveling through a smaller airport. Now more than ever, Bradley Airport stands out by always offering a clean, safe, and convenient travel experience," Dillon said.
The full list of winners can be found by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.