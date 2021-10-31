WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) – Bradley International Airport was evacuated earlier today, October 31. At approximately 5:15 this morning several fire alarms went off in the building. Passengers and staff left the building and the fire department responded quickly.
The fire department found that the alarms were triggered due to a mechanical issue.
Normal terminal operation started again shortly after and everyone returned to the building safely.
Stay with Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.