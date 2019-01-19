Bradley announces flight cancellations due to storm

Many cancellations were reported for both arrivals and departures. (WFSB)

WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - Officials at Bradley International Airport continue to monitor the weather conditions as Winter Storm Yoshi heads east.

Airport officials said as of Saturday morning they had seen a number of flights cancelled for the evening.

They are advising passengers scheduled to travel Saturday evening or Sunday to check in with their airline and look into rebooking options.

You can check for real-time flight status updates on Bradley's website here or by following them on Twitter @BDLFlightInfo.

