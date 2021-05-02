HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene after a plane went off the runway at Brainard Airport.
CAA spokesperson Ryan Tenny says it happened around 1:45 Sunday afternoon.
A private, single engine aircraft attempted to land when, for reasons unknown, the plane went off the runway.
No injuries were reported.
Brainard Airport was shut down while authorities conducted their investigation, but was reopened less than two hours later.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.