Small Plane Crash

A small plane went off the runway at Brainard Airport Sunday afternoon as it was attempting to land.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene after a plane went off the runway at Brainard Airport.

CAA spokesperson Ryan Tenny says it happened around 1:45 Sunday afternoon.

A private, single engine aircraft attempted to land when, for reasons unknown, the plane went off the runway.

No injuries were reported.

Brainard Airport was shut down while authorities conducted their investigation, but was reopened less than two hours later.

