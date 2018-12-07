BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coffee shop in Branford roasts some of the best brews in the country, according to Forbes.
The Forbes 2018 Holiday Gift Guide listed Willoughby's Coffee & Tea as one of the 12 best coffee roasters in the U.S.
Willoughby's told Channel 3 that it was also the first specialty coffee roaster in Connecticut, as well as the general area.
Check out the entire list from Forbes here.
For more on Willoughby's Coffee & Tea, check out its website here.
