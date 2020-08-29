BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Branford was one of the areas that was hit the hardest during Thursday’s storm, tearing down hundreds of trees and poles and leaving 99 percent of the city without power.
The clean up and restoration efforts have been almost non stop since the storm.
Right now, about 22 percent of the city is still without power, which is a big improvement.
Eversource projects power to be fully restored here by tonight and given recent problems with the utility company, all eyes will be watching.
For the second time in less than a month, people find themselves picking up after another severe storm.
In Branford, it tore through fast and furiously.
“This one was pretty bad. Maybe because of all the trees falling it was really bad, but it was done in like ten minutes," Branford resident Sridharan Gottumukkula tells us.
Now, public officials are putting the pressure on Eversource to restore power quickly, given the abysmal response after Isais that left many in the dark for a week.
"I am going to be watching. The people of Connecticut are going to be watching," stated Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Governor Ned Lamont, who toured Branford yesterday, says this time, he thinks Eversource does have adequate boots on the ground to fix things more quickly than compared to what happened during Isais.
”Unlike last time, I don’t think this is necessarily a man power issue. Given a narrower scope, it's the intensity issue and they are bringing in the folks," says Gov. Lamont.
Crews have been working furiously around the city.
The damage in some areas so severe, even the National Guard has been brought in.
The president of Eversource is promising that communication will be more effective this time.
“We acknowledge communications should have been better, could have been better, and will be better. The restoration and the amount of crews and the preparedness was according to our plan," Craig Hallstrom, president of regional electric operations for Eversource, explained.
Once the power is back on, then comes the issue of the cost to the many people who have damage to houses and cars.
Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will be touring the damage across the state and discuss the process to file for insurance claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.