BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A local diner is paying tribute to Channel 3’s dear friend and colleague Denise D’Ascenzo.
All month long, the Parthenon Diner in Branford is raising money for The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation.
The diner teamed up with 'Your Ad Space' to create placemats as a way to encourage donations from the community.
The owner of the restaurant says Denise use to stop by to grab a bite to eat once a week, and this was a way to help bring attention to what Denise loved most.
"Denise, being who she was, we felt that it was truly important for people to know what she stood for, what she did, and it was just a horrific lose. We wanted to honor her,” said John Sousoulas, owner of the Parthenon Diner.
"No donation is too small. Every bit helps. We can help carry on journey through the foundation and the mission to give back in any way we can. We just feel very lucky to be part of anything to do with her because she did so much for so many people,” said Lisa Duffy, of Your Ad Space.
The Parthenon Diner is located on East Main Street in Branford.
For more information on The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation, click here.
