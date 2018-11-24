A house in Branford is a 'total loss' after a fire on Saturday evening, the Branford Fire Chief told Channel 3.
The fire destroyed a home at the intersection of Thimble Island Rd. and Long Point Rd. on Saturday evening.
About 45 firefighters from Branford, Guilford, and East Haven Fire Departments were called to battle the fire, which proved to be challenging because of its location atop a hill, Branford Fire Department Tom Mahoney said.
"It was fully involved when we got here," explained Chief Mahoney.
"The guys did a great job from keeping it from spreading because the adjoining areas are very tight. Buildings are on top of each other."
Firefighters said they requested to Regional Water Authority to boost water pressure to help fight the fire.
The Chief said no one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
The home is a total loss and crews will demolish the structure on Saturday, Chief Mahoney said.
The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.
