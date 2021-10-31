BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Branford Fire Department was sent to a home on Ridge Acres Rd yesterday, October 30. The fire was in the attached garage. Crews worked to contain the fire just to the garage.
The family is being helped by their neighbors and the Red Cross.
Fire Marshal Rob Dobuzinsky is still investigating the cause of the fire.
There were no reported injuries.
