Branford,CT(WFSB)--The Branford Fireworks will begin tonight at 9:30pm.
The main viewing area will be Sliney Fields.
The secondary viewing area will be Hammer Field.
Parker Memorial Park/Branford Point is NOT a recommended viewing area.
Parking is limited at Foote Park/Sliney Fields.
When the lot is full, Melrose Ave and access roads will be closed.
In areas marked “No Parking” or “Parkside Village Resident” your car will be towed. Streets off Indian Neck Avenue and off South Montowese Street will be posted “No Parking”.
Off-site Parking and Shuttle Buses will be provided from Branford High School and the Exit 53 Commuter Parking Lot to Indian Neck School from 5:30pm and returning following the end of the show.
Handicapped Parking is available at Foote Park and Indian Neck School.
Food Trucks will be located along the outfield fence of the Sampson Little League Field beginning at Noon.
