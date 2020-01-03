BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police were at Branford High School on Friday following an emailed threat.
According to the school district's superintendent, Hamlet M. Hernandez, the high school administration received the unspecified threat earlier in the morning.
The information was then reported to police.
The administration and police said they worked to take precautions with minimal disruption to the school day.
On Friday afternoon, Branford police said they had arrested a student in connection to the threat made against the school.
Police said the student utilized an email account to send a generic threat to a school administrator.
Investigation revealed the intent behind the email was to disrupt the school day.
The juvenile was charged with first-degree threatening and breach of peace.
"As part of our protocol, there was an increased police presence in and around the building," Hernandez said.
