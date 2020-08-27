BRANFORD (WFSB) – Severe weather ripped through early Thursday and in its wake, left thousands in the dark.
Governor Ned Lamont has deployed the National Guard to assist in cleanup efforts in the town after it was hit with high winds, trees and wires down and no power.
“It was just too loud everywhere, trees snapping, wind blowing, rain coming down like I’ve never seen,” Binak Cecunjanin said.
The storm ripped through Branford after 4 this afternoon, snapping trees across 95, even shutting down all southbound lanes, after a tree fell on a car.
“Bumper to bumper, trees are down, wires are down, the telephone pole that was down,” Marianne Bimonte said. “I’ve made three attempts to get home and i can’t get home.”
On East Main Street, a pole snapped and crashed into a tree - the chain reaction sending the tree into a home.
“A very strong wind. In an instant, things were flying across the air,” Cecunjanin said.
Cecunjanin works at Cafe Fiore across the street where employees dodged flying branches.
“My coworker Chelsea got hit in the head,” he said.
Suffering from only a bump, he reports she’s doing OK, and the town has not reported any serious injuries, but the emotions of eyewitnesses are still fragile after seeing the power of mother nature.
“The thunder, our store closed, power went out and things went flying,” Kaylee Diaz said.
Even local landmarks like Thimble Island Brewery didn’t make it through unscathed.
“The winds were just unreal. I had a water tank that wasn’t full, 1500 gallon tank that
flew across, bounced off a building and smashed a guy’s car,” owner and CEO Justin Gargano said.
