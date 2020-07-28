BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Most people are powerless to stop energy companies from raising rates, but according to experts, there are a few easy tips customers can follow every day to save some serious money on utility bills.
The phone just about never stops ringing these days at Branford HVac business Air Inc.
Business is good, although lately some customers have repeated an all too familiar issue.
“They just want to save money,” said Wayne Krasnow, owner, Air Inc.
Krasnow said the calls came shortly after electricity rates in Connecticut skyrocketed this summer. He said he takes pride in helping customers save a few bucks.
RELATED: Eversource: State-approved power deal with Millstone to blame for higher bills
“Simple preventative maintenance could solve a lot of problems,” he said.
Krasnow said the biggest mistake customers make is neglecting to replace or clean clogged up filters. The process of checking and replacing them could save people 15 percent on energy bills and takes just a few minutes on an air conditioning unit with ducts.
“You just take the old one out, which is normally clogged with dust and you just slide this one in,” Krasnow said.
It takes just seconds on a ductless model.
“You just take them out, you wash them under the sink, dry them off and they slide back in,” he said.
He said people should check their filters once a month and they’ll likely need to have them replaced or cleaned every six months, ideally by a professional who can service the entire system.
Krasnow said he also sees customers make another mistake that constantly costs them money.
“Turning your thermostat up and down and up and down and up and down,” he explained. “That’s not good because it draws more electricity when you keep playing with the thermostat.”
He recommended picking a temp and sticking to it. Or better yet, invest in a programmable thermostat which will save money in the long run.
Also make sure windows and doors are sealed and the home has enough insulation. To make sure people are not throwing money away on electric bills, they should consider getting an energy audit.
“They’ll go throughout the whole house and make sure that everything is sealed,” Krasnow said. “They’ll see if there is any duct work leakage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.