NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Branford man has died after a multi car crash on I-95 North Thursday.
It all unfolded by the Exit 44 on ramp around 1:40 p.m.
A 2019 Lincoln MKO Select was traveling along the on ramp when it suddenly rear ended a 2009 Honda Civic.
State Police say the Civic went forward into the travel lanes on I-95 North, colliding with a 2004 Volvo 640.
The force of the crash sent the Lincoln across all lanes on I-95.
The Lincoln struck a 2009 Dodge Charger in the process and came to a halt after it struck the concrete barrier in the median.
#CTTraffic I-95 Northbound, at Exit 44, in New Haven, is shut down for a serious injury motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 2, 2021
The driver of the Lincoln, identified as Robert Procaccini, 76, of Branford, died at the scene.
State Police said that the driver of the Civic was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with minor injuries.
No one else was injured in the crash.
The highway was closed for several hours, impacting local traffic and some school bus routes, but reopened later in the evening.
Any witnesses to the or that may have dash cam footage of the crash are asked to contact Trooper Falstoe assigned to the State Police barracks in Bridgeport at 203-696-2500 or by email at nicolas.falstoe@ct.gov.
