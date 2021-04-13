A Branford neighborhood is closed off as police respond to a barricaded person firing shots in the area.

It all started unfolding just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Multiple police agencies are being seen in the area of Main Street and Cherry Hill.

According to Branford police, a barricaded person was firing shots.

They said people should avoid the neighborhood as it is not safe at this time.

Connecticut State Police and the South Central Regional SWAT Team has responded as well.

State police called the incident an "active threat."

Multiple ambulances were seen with lights and sirens activated heading toward the scene.

Additionally, exit 53 off I-95 has been shut down.

