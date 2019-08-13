BRANFORD (WFSB) - Police arrested a man Saturday after they say he was watching a woman shower.
According to police, 45-year-old Paul DeLuca of Branford was arrested and charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct.
Police responded to a local marina after being notified of a male who reportedly was watching a female in the shower area through a bathroom window.
DeLuca is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.