Branford man arrested on voyeurism charges

Police arrested 45-year-old Paul DeLuca after they say he was watching a woman shower (Branford Police). 

BRANFORD (WFSB) - Police arrested a man Saturday after they say he was watching a woman shower.

According to police, 45-year-old Paul DeLuca of Branford was arrested and charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct. 

Police responded to a local marina after being notified of a male who reportedly was watching a female in the shower area through a bathroom window. 

DeLuca is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court Aug. 20. 

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.