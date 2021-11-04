Branford Police investigate string of robberies. 

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Branford Police arrested a juvenile and are searching for others after they committed a string of five armed robberies along the shoreline from Clinton to Norwalk.
On Nov. 3, the juveniles arrived in Branford in a car stole from New Haven.
According to police, they then committed two armed robberies, one at the Motel 6 and the Shell Gas Station.
At the Motel 6, they approached a victim walking to his car. They then waved a firearm and demanded the victim to hand over the keys to his vehicle, his wallet, and his cell phone. The victim was punched before they stole the car.
At the Shell Gas Station, one juvenile suspect entered the store and pointed the firearm at the attendant then robbed the store.
