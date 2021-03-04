BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Branford Police are investigating a body that was found on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the deceased person was discovered in a marsh area in Stony Creek.
Officials said the investigation is in the early stages.
No additional information was given at this time, but police said updates will be given as information becomes available.
