BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A warning to parents about marijuana edibles has been issued by Branford Police following a recent search warrant.
Although marijuana has been decriminalized in Connecticut, some edibles that look like a cookie or candy bar could have more than the recommended dose of THC for adults, according to police.
Marijuana edible users can experience serious side effects like intoxication, altered perception, anxiety, panic paranoia, dizziness, apnea, and heart problems.
Ingesting marijuana edibles especially effects children.
"It's critical for parents to understand the way the edible products are packaged, the amount of drugs they contain, how the drug is absorbed into the body, and how readily available they are to children and teens," police said.
