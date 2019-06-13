BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Branford police cruiser was hit by a drunk driver Wednesday night.
Police said around 11 p.m., Officer O’Connor was patrolling on Shore Driver when a car crossed the double yellow line and hit his cruiser.
The driver of the car, 30-year-old Joseph O’Keefe of North Haven, was arrested for operating under the influence and failure to driver right.
O’Keefe was released after posting bond.
Officer O’Connor was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Branford police are using this incident as a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving.
