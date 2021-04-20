BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, Branford police released some 911 calls that were made about last week’s active shooter incident that turned into a several hours-long standoff.
The incident unfolded just after noon one week ago in the area of Main Street and Cherry Hill Road. That's when police had received numerous calls about shots being fired.
Among those 911 calls, people can be heard telling the dispatcher that multiple shots were being fired from the second floor of a home.
One of the callers is heard yelling to other people outside to take cover.
The suspect, identified as Matthew Walker, had barricaded himself inside a second-floor apartment and was firing shots out a window.
Police said possibly hundreds of rounds were fired from multiple guns, which were later found inside the apartment.
RELATED: Gunman involved in hours-long Branford standoff identified
Several hours later, police said Walker was found dead inside the apartment.
A medical examiner said he died by suicide, from a gunshot to the head.
During a search of the home, police found several guns and multiple rounds of ammunition.
Police also said several cars, businesses, and homes were struck during the incident.
A motive is still unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.