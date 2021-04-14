BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Branford police released more information about a shooting and standoff that went on for several hours on Tuesday.
Wednesday morning, police were still at the scene of the 6-hour standoff, canvassing the area.
The incident started to unfold just after noon on Tuesday in the area of Main Street and Cherry Hill Road. That's when police had received calls about shots being fired.
When officers arrived, heavy gunfire came from the upper floors of a business/apartment building.
There were also 911 calls about a gunshot victim. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Several hours later, police said the man who was shooting at officers was found dead inside the home he was barricaded in.
They also found several guns inside the home.
Branford police said that several cars, businesses, and homes were struck from the gunfire.
