BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Branford Police are searching for a bank robbery that occurred on Oct. 15 at 10:40 a.m.
Bank officials said a white or Hispanic male handed a teller a note demanding money. It also said to not activate the alarm.
The teller handed over an undetermined amount of cash, and the man fled.
He was seen entering a newer white four-door Honda Accord with a sunroof and rain guards.
He was wearing a dark blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, dark colored shoes, blue face mask, brown framed sunglasses, and a tan fedora hat.
Anyone with information regarding this crime, please contact the Branford Police Department anonymous tip line 203-315-3909 or contact Detective Herten at 203-481-4241 Ext 129.
