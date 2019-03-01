BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Branford Police are looking for a missing person around Stony Creek and Pine Orchard.
Kyle John Northam, 36, was reported missing after no contact had been made with him in several days. His car was located off Totoket Rd. near Tilcon.
A Connecticut State police K-9 and helicopter Trooper one is helping with the search.
If you have seen Northam or had recent contact with him, Branford Police is asking you to give them a call at 203-481-4241.
