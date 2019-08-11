BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Branford Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
Police say the individual is believed to be involved in a theft from Eli’s.
The individual is described as a white or hispanic male about 5’8” tall with brown hair and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt that says “pizza” on the back, dark jeans, and dark sneakers.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Officer Erdos at 203-481-4241.
