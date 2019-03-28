BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Branford police are looking for a man accused of an armed robbery at a motel.
According to police, Johnny Doward, 55, is accused of an armed robbery on March 9.
Hamden Police also have their own active arrest warrant for Doward for another armed robbery of a Hamden motel.
The Hamden robbery took place on March 16.
Doward is described as a black male, approximately 5’6” tall.
He was wearing a black zip up hoodie, black knit hat, red Puma sneakers, and glasses at the time of the Branford robbery.
Doward's last known residence is 27 Victor Dr. in New Haven.
Anyone with information on Doward’s whereabouts is asked to call Branford Police at 203-481-4241.
