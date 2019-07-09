BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Mail thefts from businesses in Branford prompted a warning from police on Tuesday.
Police said they are investigating the thefts, which happened in a number of areas in town.
"In addition to stolen mail, we are reminding everyone about protecting yourself from further issues related to securing your mail such as identity theft and fraud," the Branford Police Department posted to social media.
Police urged people to collect their mail on a daily basis and not leave it overnight.
They also told people expecting packages to choose secure delivery options, such as requiring a signature or picking them up at a local post office.
Police also recommended shredding mail that's not needed because some junk mail may actually be pre-approved credit card applications or contain other personal information.
They said cash or gift cards should not be mailed. If a check needs to be sent, it should be blocked in the envelope by another piece of paper so as to hide the check's routing number.
Home surveillance systems, lighting and locked mailboxes are also a plus, police said.
