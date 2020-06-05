BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A selectman from Branford and a former dispatcher has passed away.
Joe Higgins was described by the Branford Fire Department as a friend and avid supporter of the fire service.
"Joe served for more than 40 years as an FDNY dispatcher, becoming the deputy director of dispatch operations for all five boroughs of New York City," the department wrote in a social media post. "He served as the a FDNY fire commissioner's liaison before retiring to Branford in 2006."
The Branford Fire Department said he served on the ground with the leadership team during 911 and the loss of so many close friends weighed heavily on his heart.
Higgins was the keynote speaker at the department's annual 911 remembrance ceremonies.
"He focused his message towards the children believing the best way to honor the lost was to teach our young people about the immense sacrifice made to save others," it said. "We will miss you around the firehouse table Joe, your smile was infectious and your company always welcome."
The fire department offered its deepest condolences to his wife Angie, daughter Michele, her husband Michael, and grandsons, Nicholas and Joseph.
"Car 1 David has signed on in Heaven," it wrote.
