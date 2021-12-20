(WFSB) – Experts say there is a massive demand for COVID-19 testing in Connecticut.
The Waterbury Mall set up a COVID-19 testing site to fulfill that need. As a result, hundreds of people go to the Brass Mill Mall daily just to get tested.
“When I got tested, there was nobody at the mall. I didn’t even have to wait in line, so I just walked right up,” says Quan Dilday from Waterbury.
Officials from the health department say many people want to get tested before they visit their families for the holidays.
The health department says they saw a similar trend just before thanksgiving.
“It’s kind of dwindled at the end of September, we were trying to drum up business. Those family parties or family get togethers for the holiday certainly play a part,” says Aisling McGuckin, director of the Waterbury Health Department.
McGuckin says the key is to get everyone, especially children, vaccinated as soon as possible.
According to officials, more than 57% of the city is fully vaccinated.
“We’re getting close to what is considered heard immunity. It’s important for moms and dads to think about getting their kids vaccinated if they have the option,” McGuckin says.
The Brass Mill Center’s testing site runs from 8:30 to 4:30, but officials recommend getting there before then.
They also add that people will get their test results within two to three days.
