WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB)- According to police at least four people are injured after a coach bus carrying students from Princeton University crashed into the Anderson Glass building in West Haven on Campbell Avenue this morning.
The crash occurred around 10 a.m.
Campbell Avenue between Highland Street and The I-95 off ramp is currently closed.
Police say the bus was carrying students to watch the Princeton vs Yale football game today in New Haven.
Crews are currently working to clean up the crash.
